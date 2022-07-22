Previous
Track and Field World Championships by ne585
Track and Field World Championships

How I've spent the last seven evenings (and will be spending the next two). This is from right after Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400 meter hurdles, such a fun race.
