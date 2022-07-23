Previous
Lodi by ne585
Lodi

Stopped by Lodi before the MOMA for a quick lunch. Highlights were the porchetta sandwich and the homemade ricotta from raw milk.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Nick

@ne585
