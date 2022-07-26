Previous
Next
Last day of the sabbatical (sort of) by ne585
6 / 365

Last day of the sabbatical (sort of)

Last day in New York before the sabbatical ends, went to get some ice cream and check out some new record stores. Pistachio gelato and lemon sorbet twist with olive oil and sea salt.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Nick

@ne585
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise