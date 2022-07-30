Friendly neighborhood turtle

Not sure how this turtle got into our airbnb since it's a walled cement complex, but it was quite active all weekend, walking across the yard all day. Think it's a furrowed wood turtle.



We also went on several excursions during the day where I didn't have my phone. Snorkeling through a reef we caught a glimpse of a small stingray and a very small lionfish. Next came an ATV ride (not my favorite), a zipline (sat that one out), and two cenotes, one of which was a pool in a limestone cave, and the other appeared to be a man made swimming pool. Didn't have my phone for this, but also saw some monkeys (pets allegedly), and a handful of very large locusts and/or grasshoppers.