Last Day in Mexico by ne585
11 / 365

Last Day in Mexico

This sign in the mark next to our airbnb we initially thought said "no animal sacrifices". However, upon further examination, it appears to say "This is park is made of love, don't throw away animals sacrificed in ritual"
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Nick

@ne585
