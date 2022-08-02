Previous
Hungarian Wax Pepper by ne585
13 / 365

Hungarian Wax Pepper

After a bit of a fast start, my one remaining fruit on the Hungarian Wax Pepper seems to be waning. Hoping I can rescue it, but there may not be enough direct sunlight here for a pepper plant.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
