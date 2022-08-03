Previous
Rice and Beans by ne585
14 / 365

Rice and Beans

Trying something new out - turned out ok. Accidentally under-cooked some of the rice and then over-correct a bit trying to fix it. Still tasted good though.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
