Blue Marble Creamery
Blue Marble Creamery

Had been craving ice cream, so we made a stop after running some errands. Top flavor is a strawberry sorbet, and underneath is a cardamom ice cream.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
