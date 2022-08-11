Previous
Last of the peaches by ne585
22 / 365

Last of the peaches

Until we get back to the farmers market this weekend. Left the house for the firs time in a few days to take a walk and talk to my mother after.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
