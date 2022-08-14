Previous
Doing my part

The spotted lanternfly is back for the season, so I'm doing my part and squishing all the ones I've found. Knocked out two this morning.

Also ran into (almost literally) the rapper/TV host Action Bronson, whose son was riding a tricycle by our apartment. Eventful day!
