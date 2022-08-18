Previous
Second Dinner by ne585
29 / 365

Second Dinner

Met some friends (good) at the Taco Tavern (not good), so we got a slice of pizza for the walk home.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
