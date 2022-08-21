Previous
Summer Harvest by ne585
32 / 365

Summer Harvest

My pepper was starting to turn red, so I harvested it today. I actually think it didn't get enough sun to actually grow, because there was no spice.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
