Voting by ne585
Voting

Savannah and I went to the polls after work for the primary today. Exciting stuff!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
marie-elizabeth
Glad to see you are not neglecting your civic duty.
August 24th, 2022  
