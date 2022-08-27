Previous
Ferry Home by ne585
38 / 365

Ferry Home

One of my favorite forms of transportation. Savannah and I also had a really good sandwich at Mercado Little Spain that had braised beef cheeks and piquillo peppers.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
