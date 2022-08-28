Previous
A feast for dinner by ne585
A feast for dinner

Went on an 11 mile bike ride this morning and Savannah cooked us a feast yesterday. This is a tomato salad with basil vinaigrette, plus we had a Singapore-style chicken curry and a peach pie.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Nick

@ne585
