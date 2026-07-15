Snowflake

72. Snowflake. Theme: Weather.

Lesson: Life sometimes gets a little weather. But, you are a snowflake of amazing beauty.



Today I:



Finished this stitch. I got frustrated and annoyed because the thread broke, midway, and I had to start over...but, I reminded myself..that starting over is ALWAYS frustrating..because we are in motion. We are moving, we are growing...growth is not comfortable. Healing isn't easy..frustration is a sign that I am no longer accepting the easy. The uncomplicated. The stuck.



I was annoyed but, also, still doing it. I am still sewing. I am still making something. When I finish this piece, it will mean more because I struggled. I will see it differently than I would have done, had it gone easily.



Today I remembered that I am making beautiful things..sometimes slowly, sometimes with mistakes but, eventually..it becomes more beautiful for the work I poured into it. You might see a silly little snowflake but, I will never again see it as only a snowflake because, it taught me something new.



This work is worth doing.