Snowflake by nectarfizz
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Snowflake

72. Snowflake. Theme: Weather.
Lesson: Life sometimes gets a little weather. But, you are a snowflake of amazing beauty.

Today I:

Finished this stitch. I got frustrated and annoyed because the thread broke, midway, and I had to start over...but, I reminded myself..that starting over is ALWAYS frustrating..because we are in motion. We are moving, we are growing...growth is not comfortable. Healing isn't easy..frustration is a sign that I am no longer accepting the easy. The uncomplicated. The stuck.

I was annoyed but, also, still doing it. I am still sewing. I am still making something. When I finish this piece, it will mean more because I struggled. I will see it differently than I would have done, had it gone easily.

Today I remembered that I am making beautiful things..sometimes slowly, sometimes with mistakes but, eventually..it becomes more beautiful for the work I poured into it. You might see a silly little snowflake but, I will never again see it as only a snowflake because, it taught me something new.

This work is worth doing.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

B

@nectarfizz
My name is B and I am learning photography. I have 3 cameras I use. A Kodak CX7430 Zoom Digital camera which has since died...
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B
It's been a long time but I'm starting a new chapter.
July 16th, 2026  
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