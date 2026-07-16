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Red Sun in morning by nectarfizz
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Red Sun in morning

Regular day but, very tiring.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

B

@nectarfizz
My name is B and I am learning photography. I have 3 cameras I use. A Kodak CX7430 Zoom Digital camera which has since died...
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