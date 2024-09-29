Previous
This is the datum statue. by neil_ge
13 / 365

This is the datum statue.

The top of his head is exactly 70m above sea level.
Don't forget his legs are buried under the floor.
ADJ_1704.1
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Neil

@neil_ge
3% complete

Photo Details

