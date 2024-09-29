Sign up
13 / 365
This is the datum statue.
The top of his head is exactly 70m above sea level.
Don't forget his legs are buried under the floor.
ADJ_1704.1
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Neil
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 additional
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th September 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
