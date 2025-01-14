Previous
I looked up to the window, and WOW by neil_ge
23 / 365

I looked up to the window, and WOW

I didn’t expect that!
Hopefully that means the weather will be fair as. We’re walking in the hills tomorrow.
Straight from the camera.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Neil

@neil_ge
