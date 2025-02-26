Previous
Egglestone Abbey by neil_ge
26 / 365

Egglestone Abbey

6 shot panorama shot...
A small monastery of Premonstratensian 'white canons', picturesquely set above a bend in the River Tees near Barnard Castle. Remains include much of the 13th-century church and a range of living quarters.
26th February 2025

Neil

@neil_ge
