One of the show gardens

at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show.
It was really interesting to see small show gardens that could be achieved at home, rather that the grand styled and completely un-affordable gardens at say the Chelsea Flower Show.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. It looks pretty there.
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I like it…
April 26th, 2025  
