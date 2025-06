Lucked out this evening at the Seline - Japanese fusion restaurant.

Our plan was to eat at a special restaurant tonight in Nicosia only to find it only opens on a Friday and Saturday!!

While pondering over travel guides and Google we spotted a roof top restaurant across a recreational park that looked very smart.

Our luck was they found us a table; the Seline had only been open for three days and was full and buzzing and brilliant.

Highly recommended!