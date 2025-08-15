Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
42 / 365
Singer Sowing Machines
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1620
photos
38
followers
37
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Latest from all albums
1572
1573
1574
1575
42
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365 additional
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
15th August 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Neil
ace
Animated sculpture by William Kentridge.
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close