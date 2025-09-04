Previous
A display inside the grand Palazzo… by neil_ge
A display inside the grand Palazzo…

…..situated in the Giardino Giusti Renaissance Garden.
This house and gardens were a must for the travellers visiting Verona when they were on their “Grand Tour”
Visitors included Cosimo 11, Mozart, Ruskin and King Felice of Savoy.
