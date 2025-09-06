Previous
Wake from the fast ferry… by neil_ge
47 / 365

Wake from the fast ferry…

…takings up from Sirmione to Peschiera and the train back to Verona.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great shot of turbulence.
September 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot!
September 6th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact