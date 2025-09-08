Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Congested canal in Venice.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
3
3
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1648
photos
39
followers
37
following
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
1596
46
1597
47
1598
1599
48
1600
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 additional
Camera
LEICA D-Lux 8
Taken
8th September 2025 9:08am
Jerzy
ace
Absolutely gorgeous shot with colors and tones.
September 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Just a beautiful, bustling scene.
September 8th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
September 8th, 2025
