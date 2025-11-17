Previous
Vantage point by neil_ge
54 / 365

Vantage point

I took my photograph of the River Aire from this building.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an interesting building.
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact