54 / 365
Vantage point
I took my photograph of the River Aire from this building.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Neil
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 additional
Camera
LEICA D-Lux 8
Taken
17th November 2025 12:58pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Babs
What an interesting building.
November 17th, 2025
