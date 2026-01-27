Previous
Worms eye view of the Valcan by neil_ge
57 / 365

Worms eye view of the Valcan

This delta wing aircraft has a wing span of 111ft (33.83m) and length of 99ft (30.45m), max weight 250,000lbs (113398kg) - it's massive!
I had a wonderful day at the Newark Air Museum.
27th January 2026

Neil

