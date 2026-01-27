Sign up
57 / 365
Worms eye view of the Valcan
This delta wing aircraft has a wing span of 111ft (33.83m) and length of 99ft (30.45m), max weight 250,000lbs (113398kg) - it's massive!
I had a wonderful day at the Newark Air Museum.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 additional
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th January 2026 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
