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Reflections in Sheffield 2
Sid, thank you for your considered opinion. As suggested, I've cropped it to 1:1. What do you think?
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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22nd April 2026 8:35am
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