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Reflections in Sheffield 2 by neil_ge
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Reflections in Sheffield 2

Sid, thank you for your considered opinion. As suggested, I've cropped it to 1:1. What do you think?
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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