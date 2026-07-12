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View from the bird hive... by neil_ge
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View from the bird hive...

.....at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
I've cropped this 5-shot panorama to represent the view from the bird watchers' viewing slot.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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