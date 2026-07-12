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73 / 365
View from the bird hive...
.....at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
I've cropped this 5-shot panorama to represent the view from the bird watchers' viewing slot.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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365 additional
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2026 3:26pm
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