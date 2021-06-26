Sign up
109 / 365
365-109_9417_e.1
Monk Breton Priory, Barnsley
Founded in the 1150’s , Monk Breton Priory belonged to the powerful French order of Cluny. The monks lived lives according to the 6th century Rule of St Benedict.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Neil
@neil_ge
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Korcsog Károly
I like it!
June 26th, 2021
