365-109_9417_e.1 by neil_ge
365-109_9417_e.1

Monk Breton Priory, Barnsley
Founded in the 1150’s , Monk Breton Priory belonged to the powerful French order of Cluny. The monks lived lives according to the 6th century Rule of St Benedict.
26th June 2021

Neil

@neil_ge
Korcsog Károly
I like it!
June 26th, 2021  
