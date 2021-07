365-135_0107_e.1

Fruit Bowl

All the fruit you can see was rescued food by The Best Before Cafe in Letchworth from supermarkets to share with the community. This means perfectly edible food doesn’t end up in the bin or landfill sites!

The Best Before Cafe mission is simple – to feed people, not landfill!!

It’s about inclusion, community and sustainability, all strong messages from the early ideals of the Garden City Movement.