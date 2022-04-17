Previous
y2-004_5102_e.1 by neil_ge
Photo 369

y2-004_5102_e.1

Power wheels on the Black Prince.
Built 1959 in Swindon, weight 88 tons and capable of reaching speeds up to 90mph.
Now operating on the Poppy Line; Sheringham to Holt.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Neil

@neil_ge
