Photo 369
y2-004_5102_e.1
Power wheels on the Black Prince.
Built 1959 in Swindon, weight 88 tons and capable of reaching speeds up to 90mph.
Now operating on the Poppy Line; Sheringham to Holt.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Neil
@neil_ge
369
