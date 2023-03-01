Sign up
Photo 684
Lord President, No. 68028, British Rail Class 68
Class 68 is a type of mainline mixed traffic diesel-electric locomotive,
I saw this engine at Doncaster station on my first day back at work after 3 months of convalescence.......684
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
684
photos
18
followers
22
following
187% complete
View this month »
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
1st March 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this locomotive. I believe they have recently started working on the Cleethorpes to Manchester services.
Ian
March 1st, 2023
Ian