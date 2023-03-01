Previous
Lord President, No. 68028, British Rail Class 68 by neil_ge
Lord President, No. 68028, British Rail Class 68

Class 68 is a type of mainline mixed traffic diesel-electric locomotive,
I saw this engine at Doncaster station on my first day back at work after 3 months of convalescence.......684
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Neil

Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this locomotive. I believe they have recently started working on the Cleethorpes to Manchester services.

Ian
March 1st, 2023  
