My Robin............717 by neil_ge
My Robin............717

While mowing the grass today my Robin popped by with a beak full of grubs; it looks like a pretty good lunch!!
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
April 3rd, 2023  
