Photo 720
The Church in Llandybie.......720
Today I ended up in the tiny village of Llandybie in the hills of South Wales to catch a train to Swansea - but ALL the trains were cancelled, only one bus every 3 hours so hailed a taxi at an eyewatering price!! best laid plans etc......
6th April 2023
6th April 2023
0
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
720
photos
19
followers
26
following
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
6th April 2023 11:07am
