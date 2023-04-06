The Church in Llandybie.......720

Previous
The Church in Llandybie
Photo 720

The Church in Llandybie

Today I ended up in the tiny village of Llandybie in the hills of South Wales to catch a train to Swansea - but ALL the trains were cancelled, only one bus every 3 hours so hailed a taxi at an eyewatering price!! best laid plans etc......
6th April 2023

Neil

@neil_ge
