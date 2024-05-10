Previous
If you go down in the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise by neil_ge
Photo 1117

If you go down in the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise

Henry Hall & His Orchestra - The Teddy Bear's Picnic (1932) - I remember it so well from Stu Pot Stuart's Family Favourites.
Oh, I'm feeling nostalgic.

p-1119
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise