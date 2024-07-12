Previous
Once more at the Médina, Sousse by neil_ge
Once more at the Médina, Sousse

Regrettably we fly home this evening,
Tunisia is an interesting place to visit, I'm sure this won’t be our last trip.
Peter Dulis
So colorful
July 12th, 2024  
