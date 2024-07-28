Previous
Temple Lawn @ Anglsea Abbey by neil_ge
Photo 1198

Temple Lawn @ Anglsea Abbey

National Trust...
The magnificent Temple is set against a colourful amphitheatre of beech, alder & sycamores.
p-1198
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise