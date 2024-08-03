Previous
The Strathmore Arms. by neil_ge
Photo 1204

The Strathmore Arms.

Last evening my wife and I were invited by a friend to meet at an amazing no-frills country pub, a proper old-fashioned traditional boozer with horse racing on the telly, but with a difference.
The welcome was friendly, there was an assortment of cheeses, charcuterie and bread on the bar, just help yourself!
As more locals arrived for an after-work Friday evening beer, they all brought cheeses or cold meats to add to the selection. All very convivial.
The photograph is of labels advertising what beer was in each beer pump, the ceiling was covered with them.
The landlord has been in the pub for over 20 years, he says they have served 4246 different beers from 970 different breweries...
Incredibly it's only 4 miles away, I expect we will make a return visit.

3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Neil

@neil_ge
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
That has a lot of history!
August 3rd, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Fantastic collection!
August 3rd, 2024  
