The Strathmore Arms.

Last evening my wife and I were invited by a friend to meet at an amazing no-frills country pub, a proper old-fashioned traditional boozer with horse racing on the telly, but with a difference.

The welcome was friendly, there was an assortment of cheeses, charcuterie and bread on the bar, just help yourself!

As more locals arrived for an after-work Friday evening beer, they all brought cheeses or cold meats to add to the selection. All very convivial.

The photograph is of labels advertising what beer was in each beer pump, the ceiling was covered with them.

The landlord has been in the pub for over 20 years, he says they have served 4246 different beers from 970 different breweries...

Incredibly it's only 4 miles away, I expect we will make a return visit.



