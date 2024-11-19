Moving home after our insurance claim…

On the 25 May last year; a mere 18 months age our insurance company moved my wife into “temporary” accommodation so they could dry out the building.

We were told it would be a 6 month project to repair the damage caused by a water leak from the pipe delivering water to our property. The ground under our home was saturated and the contractor had tremendous difficulty drying it out.

Today we returned home, after floor and wall damp proofing, new flooring and decorating inside and out.

It looks like a new house, but a quite an emotional and stressful journey.

These are some of the packing cases we now have to deal with!

Time for bed we’re quite exhausted. Thank the Lord we had good insurance….