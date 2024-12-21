Previous
Christmas de-lights.. by neil_ge
Photo 1344

Christmas de-lights..

An incredible thing happened tonight. Over 150 tractors decked in Christmas lights paraded through Baldock, Letchworth and Hitchin to support the Garden City Hospice a truly worthwhile cause.
They were aiming to raise £50,000.00 from this event.


P-1344
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Neil

@neil_ge
