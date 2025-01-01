Previous
Waxing moon. by neil_ge
Photo 1355

Waxing moon.

Venus can be seen near the moon, but they are too far apart to take a good shot of both objects.
(Photographed 3/1/25)
1st January 2025

Neil

@neil_ge
