Such concentration... by neil_ge
Photo 1362

Such concentration...

Cheeseman is setting up his stall at the Kings Cross station street market.
The big stack of cheese is Comté from France - He claims it's their biggest seller.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Neil

@neil_ge
