Previous
Photo 1371
Inside Burn O’ Vat
On the right you can see through the eroding action of the water a rock bowl has been formed.
P_1371
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1396
photos
32
followers
31
following
375% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th January 2025 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beverley
ace
Beautiful greens… I like moss. Super shot
January 17th, 2025
