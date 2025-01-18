Previous
Walk in the winter sun… by neil_ge
Photo 1372

Walk in the winter sun…

…in Scotland.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Neil

@neil_ge
Jerzy ace
What a fantastic capture you have here. I often picture myself fly fishing in rivers that 365 friends post and this river looks excellent to wade.
January 18th, 2025  
Neil ace
@jerzyfotos This is the River Dee and apparently it’s good for both salmon and trout fly fishing.
January 18th, 2025  
