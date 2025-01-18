Sign up
Photo 1372
Walk in the winter sun…
…in Scotland.
18th January 2025
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th January 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
What a fantastic capture you have here. I often picture myself fly fishing in rivers that 365 friends post and this river looks excellent to wade.
January 18th, 2025
Neil
ace
@jerzyfotos
This is the River Dee and apparently it’s good for both salmon and trout fly fishing.
January 18th, 2025
