Muntjac in the garden this morning by neil_ge
Muntjac in the garden this morning

On my way out to work this morning and this little fellow was in the garden
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Neil

@neil_ge
Beverley ace
What a beautiful way to start your day! Very lovely.
January 28th, 2025  
