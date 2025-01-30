Previous
AIDA from the Met, New York. by neil_ge
AIDA from the Met, New York.

Janet and I saw Aida at our local cinema, it was truly amazing; highly recommend if you can get a ticket
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Neil

@neil_ge
bkb in the city ace
Glad you were able to go
January 31st, 2025  
