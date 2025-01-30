Sign up
Photo 1381
AIDA from the Met, New York.
Janet and I saw Aida at our local cinema, it was truly amazing; highly recommend if you can get a ticket
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Neil
@neil_ge
bkb in the city
Glad you were able to go
January 31st, 2025
