Pizza people... by neil_ge
Photo 1395

Pizza people...

Oh my, it rained all day, so tried my hand at a close-up, focus-stacked shot.
The gent on the left is 7cm high.
These pieces were a gift to Janet on her 21st birthday and have recently been discovered after many years stored in the loft.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Neil

@neil_ge
