Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1395
Pizza people...
Oh my, it rained all day, so tried my hand at a close-up, focus-stacked shot.
The gent on the left is 7cm high.
These pieces were a gift to Janet on her 21st birthday and have recently been discovered after many years stored in the loft.
p-1395
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1420
photos
32
followers
31
following
382% complete
View this month »
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
10th February 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close