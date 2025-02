Angel of the North

I have driven past The Angel of the North many times, but today I decided to take time to have a closer look. It's colossal, awe-inspiring and brilliant.

The Angel of the North is a contemporary sculpture by Antony Gormley, located in Gateshead.

The angel bears witness to the hundreds and thousands of colliery workers who had spent the last 300 years mining coal beneath the surface.

Height 20 metres (65.6 ft)

54 metres (177 ft) wingspan

Weight 208 Tonnes

